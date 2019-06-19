close
Wed Jun 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2019

Food fortification programme unveiled

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2019

KARACHI: The UK DFID on Wednesday launched its Food Fortification Program (FFP) in Sindh to combat malnutrition in Pakistan. The programme is aimed at tackling vitamin and mineral deficiencies in the diets of the general public, particularly women and children.

Under the programme, around 153 flour mills and 44 oil and ghee mills will be fortified in Sindh by January 2021. FFP, which was already operating in Karachi, Hyderabad and Matiari, promotes use of fortified wheat flour and edible oil as cost-effective intervention to improve the health of the general public and focuses particularly on women and children.

The UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) will fund the programme and it will be implemented by Mott MacDonald in collaboration with Nutrition International and a partnership of national and provincial governments, wheat flour and edible oil industries.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business