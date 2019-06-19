Food fortification programme unveiled

KARACHI: The UK DFID on Wednesday launched its Food Fortification Program (FFP) in Sindh to combat malnutrition in Pakistan. The programme is aimed at tackling vitamin and mineral deficiencies in the diets of the general public, particularly women and children.

Under the programme, around 153 flour mills and 44 oil and ghee mills will be fortified in Sindh by January 2021. FFP, which was already operating in Karachi, Hyderabad and Matiari, promotes use of fortified wheat flour and edible oil as cost-effective intervention to improve the health of the general public and focuses particularly on women and children.

The UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) will fund the programme and it will be implemented by Mott MacDonald in collaboration with Nutrition International and a partnership of national and provincial governments, wheat flour and edible oil industries.