National Development Council formed: Inclusive national response must to counter threats, says COAS

By Muhammad Anis

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has set up National Development Council (NDC) and announced its members and the head in a notification issued on June 13, Geo News reported Tuesday.

The notification, which lists the chairperson, members, and the NDC's secretary, states the following as its terms of reference:

The NDC will "set policies and strategies for development; formulate and tailor policies to achieve accelerated economic growth; approve long term planning for national and regional connectivity, and provide guidelines for regional cooperation."

Chaired by PM Khan, the NDC will have the following as its members:

1. Prime Minister as Chairman

2. Chief of Army Staff (Member)

3. Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs (Member)

4. Federal Minister for Finance/Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance (Member)

5. Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform (Member)

6. Federal Minister for Commerce/Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Industries & Production and Investment (Member)

7. Secretary to the Prime Minister (Member)

8. Secretary, Foreign Affairs

Division (Member)

9. Secretary, Finance Division (Member)

10. Secretary, Planning, Development & Reforms Division (Member)

The provincial chief ministers, Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister, and the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan will be conditional members, “on invitation” as will any additional minister or head of a strategic body.

The additional secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office will be secretary of the council.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that the Pakistan Army is committed to the defence and security of the country and will continue to perform with the support of the nation.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of National Security and War Course during his visit to the National Defence University (NDU,) Islamabad on Tuesday.

Highlighting the internal and external challenges to national security, the COAS said the full spectrum of threat demands comprehensive national response and Army is fully engaged in enabling that response in coordination with other institutions of the state, the ISPR said.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz, President National Defence University.