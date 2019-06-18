Legislation to control use of plastic bags in pipeline, court told

LAHORE: The Punjab government told the Lahore High Court on Tuesday that a piece of legislation was in the pipeline to control manufacturing, import and use of polythene bags.

“A sudden ban on the polythene bags could lead to industrial and economic crisis,” said Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar before a three-judge bench hearing public interest petitions challenging the manufacturing, sale and use of polythene bags. Advocate Abuzar Salman Niazi and others moved the petitions. The chief secretary stated that the government should be allowed an adequate time for the legislation and to take all stakeholders in confidence before putting a blanket ban on the manufacturing/sale and use of the polythene bags. The bench headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi agreed with the chief secretary and observed that an abrupt ban on the polythene bags would cause difficulties to the government. However, the bench asked the chief secretary about remedial measures the government could take if a stay order was not issued. Khokhar sought time to come up with a remedial plan after having a consultation with the stakeholders. A law officer stated that the matter was a top priority for the government as PM Imran Khan had a passion to make the country clean and green. He sought a four-week time from the court to present a plan, which was granted.