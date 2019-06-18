RCB announces Rs3.7 billion budget

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has allocated Rs251 million for development works in the total allocation of Rs3.75 billion earmarked in it surplus budget for the year 2019-20.

Compared to total allocation of Rs3.75 billion allocated in current fiscal year, the RCB in last fiscal year 2018-19 had earmarked Rs2.74 billion.

Out of the total funds provided in the current budget for developmental works, an amount of Rs150 million has been approved for water network project to improve water supply system in Rawalpindi Cantonment.

Similarly the RCB has earmarked Rs80 million for construction, carpeting and repairing of roads. Moreover, the civic body has also decided to improve sewerage system in the wards falling in its vicinity. For this purpose, a handsome share of amount has been given in the funds for development works estimating Rs70 million.

According to official spokesman, Qaiser Mahmood, Secretary and Media Manager the RCB has been able to complete all uplift schemes by the end of last fiscal year 2018-19 for which Rs250 million were provided in the previous budget.

In current budget, the RCB has curtailed its total expenditure by 15 per cent while adopting austerity measures, following the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The RCB has set up a target to generate huge revenue through different sources in the current fiscal year. The civic body has decided to generate Rs650 million from property tax, Rs200 million from water charges, Rs1.5 million through fines from shopkeepers, Rs70 million hoarding charges and Rs283 million transfer of immovable property.