WCLA to conserve Shah Burj Gate

LAHORE: Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) would be completing the conservation, repairs and maintenance of the Shah Burj Gate building very soon.

Officials said the building had three rooms and a hall whereas the wooden gate was already conserved by WCLA and now it can be opened and closed. Along with Shah Burj wooden gate the poster gate was also conserved at a cost of Rs1.8 million which also includes the conservation of the Shah Burj Gate building. Director Conservation WCLA Najam-us-Saqib said, “The Shah Burj Gate was made during the reign of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in 1631. The rooms of Shah Burj gate were closed since ages and now they had been cleaned up which was closed since ages and were filled up with debris and waste. We started the conservation after cleaning the rooms.

Similarly the gate was rotten and stuck in the ground due to which it could not move as it had fallen from its hinges. We removed the 30 feet high gate with cranes and now it has been conserved and placed back.” Najam-us-Saqib added that the conservation of the Shah Burj building would be completed in one month’s time after which it would be opened to the tourists.