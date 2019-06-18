PFA starts survey of consumption of pasteurised milk

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority has initially selected a Township area for conducting a survey to know the consumption of pasteurised milk and aware people about milk pasteurisation process.

PFA and Livestock Department jointly kicked off the survey campaign here on Tuesday, said PFA Director General Muhammad Usman in the press briefing on milk pasteurisation and progress at Punjab Food Authority Headquarters. He briefed the media about the pasteurisation law and its execution plan as well as daily consumption of pasteurised milk which would be judged in the survey.

He said PFA would start provision of pasteurised milk on the doorstep of consumers in the light of survey results. He said a comprehensive plan about availability of healthy and pure milk has entered the final stage under the pilot project of milk pasteurisation. He said PFA would spread this project across the city. He said the sale of loose milk would be banned by 2022.

He said the packaging standards of pasteurised milk have been determined while PFA will complete legislation about milk supply vehicles before the end of December 2019. He said it is easy to keep an eye on a few hundred pasteurised units as compared to thousands of milk selling points. Pasteurisation is the only way to eliminate milk adulteration, he said. He appreciated the role of the media in spreading the message of the PFA. The teams would go door-to-door for a survey and to remain in field from 9am to 3pm, he added.

Meanwhile, DG PFA paid a surprise visit to the Township area to check the performance of the field teams who were conducting a survey to judge the consumption and demand for pasteurised milk. He said pasteurised milk would be supplied in those areas where people would show interest in the project.