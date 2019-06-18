812 people test positive for HIV in Larkana

SUKKUR: The number of HIV positive cases has reached 812 in Ratodero, Larkana. Officials said 28,308 people were screened out of which 812 people were found HIV positive. The majority of HIV positive patients included 1 to 5 year old children. Of the total, 52 per cent are male and 48.1 per cent female patients. The sources said a report has been sent to the health department.