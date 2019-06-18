close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 19, 2019

Two LeJ terrorists arrested in Bahawalpur

National

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department teams arrested two terrorists belonging to proscribed organisation Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) in an intelligence-based operation in the area of Abbas Nagar police station, Bahawalpur district.

The CTD teams also recovered explosive material, non electronic detonators, safety fuses and a huge quantity of hate material from their possession. The arrested terrorists were identified as Jawad Ahmed and Hamza bin Khalid.

They confessed to be involved in various targeted terrorist attacks against security forces and the target was given and funded by the LeJ commander. According to a CTD spokesman, the arrested terrorists were planning to attack sensitive installations and security forces.

