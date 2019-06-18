PMA slams cricketers promoting Sheesha

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has concern over the video which went viral on social media in which Pakistani cricketers were spotted at a cafe, allegedly enjoying Sheesha.

According to a press release here on Tuesday, PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr S.M.Qaisar Sajjad said that PMA had been raising its voice for awareness of the masses that use of tobacco in any form was hazardous for health and Sheesha smoking was more dangerous than cigarette.

According to WHO, smoking Sheesha for one hour means smoking 200 cigarettes. Sheesha contains 40 per cent tobacco and 60 per cent flavours to attract the people. The PMA officer-bearer said the medical association was surprised to see the players enjoying in a café till late night.

“We preach that everybody should sleep early and have eight hours’ sleep daily because proper sleep improves your immunity. The cricket players are heroes of our nation; people usually follow them. They should not involve themselves in such activities that can promote unhealthy norms in society. These examples can mislead the youth,” he said.

A study revealed that 166,000 people die every year in Pakistan only due to the use of tobacco. It causes preventable diseases like bronchitis, coronary diseases, diabetes, hypertension, atherosclerosis, lung cancer, oral cancer and other diseases. “By reducing the consumption of tobacco in society, we can prevent these diseases, where as PMA always preaches that “Prevention is better than cure,” the PMA leader said.