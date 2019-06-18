close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
June 19, 2019

Withdrawal of sales taxes requested

Business

 
June 19, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) had written a letter to the Prime Minister and the finance minister to request the withdrawal of 10 percent sales taxes on fat filled milk products classified under Eighth Schedule of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

A statement said major products categorized under the fat filled milk category in Pakistan encompasses tea whiteners and fortified milk based formulae for growing children to address malnutrition.

“This policy will not only damage the dairy industry but will also force consumers to go back to adulterated and unhygienic loose milk due to increase in the price of tea whiteners and other fat filled milk products of basic nutrition for growing children”, said Zulfiqar Khalid Shaikh, chairman, PDA

“Tea whitener is predominantly used by poorer segment of the society as an alternative to unhygienic and adulterated loose milk which is available within their affordability”.

He emphasized that fortified milk based formulae are manufactured keeping in view the micronutrient deficiency among children that are indispensable for growth and development. “Higher taxes on these products will only result in shifting the burden upon the common man,” he added.

