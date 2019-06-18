Pak-China ties in fisheries urged

LAHORE: Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Shah Faisal Afridi on Tuesday said Pakistan could make a quantum leap in export promotion by upgrading its marine fisheries sector in collaboration with China.

Addressing a meeting of PCJCCI’s think tank, Afridi said SMEDA had developed a viable strategy for developing marine fisheries sector during its initial operational phase, but the strategy could not be implemented fully because of the political turmoil.

“Now, keeping in mind the sea potential of Gwadar and CPEC, the marine fishing sector needs to be urgently upgraded, for which Chinese methods of fishing and fish processing technology can be highly useful,” he observed.

PCJCCI offered to bring Chinese expertise and investment in the fisheries sector if the government assured of hand-holding coupled with favourable policies. He informed that some Chinese companies had already showed interest to enter joint ventures for making modern boats, sheds, and ice for marine fisheries.