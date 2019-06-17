KP Bar Council enlists demands

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council has asked the government to allocate permanent grant for all the high court bar associations, a Shuhada Package for the martyred lawyers and provide their children medical facilities at the official level.

Speaking at a news conference here at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, the vice-chairman of the KP Bar Council Saeedullah Khan and others said that the government did not honour the commitments made with them.

They recalled that the former chief minister had approved construction of a hostel for lawyers on six kanals of land in Hayatabad but that was ignored by the present government. They said the previous government had also approved Rs10 million grant. The former law minister had okayed Rs5 million but the Bar Council did not receive even a single penny to date.

The Bar Council leaders asked the government to include Shuhada package for the martyred lawyers and endowment funds and provide affected families with medical treatment at government’s hospitals.