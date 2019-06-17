CTD nod vital for NGO registration: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema on Monday said that no NGO would be registered without taking NOC from Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

He chaired a meeting of all divisional directors and deputy directors of the department to review the department’s performance. Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister said it is time to prefer national interest and do something for the people who need our support.

Ajmal Cheema said that he had trust in his team and wished them to come out with their best. The names for district advisory councils were also discussed in the meeting. Talking on the occasion, the minister directed all divisional directors to conduct complete scrutiny before issuing disability certificate to a person. He directed that no NGO would be registered without taking NOC from Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Five uplift schemes approved: The Punjab government approved five development schemes of different sectors at an estimated cost of Rs12.152 billion. These schemes were approved in the 30th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2018-19 presided over by P&D Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani. Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included provision of missing specialties for up-gradation of DHQ Hospital into teaching hospital DG Khan (Revised) at the cost of Rs5.482 billion, establishment of 200 bedded Mother and Child Hospital and Nursing College, District Mianwali at the cost of Rs4.074 billion, dualisation of Taxila to HMC Farooqia Road, Tehsil Taxila, District Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs1.117 billion, dualisation of THAT Road from Jahania Chowk to Hattian via Motorway Interchange, Attock (Revised) at the cost of Rs991.683 million and construction of Arifwala Bypass, Pakpattan (Revised) at the cost of Rs487.283 million.

APP ADDS: Punjab Information Minister Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari has said that sumptuous feasts were being enjoyed by the opposition parties at the expense of looted national exchequer. In a statement issued here Monday, he said that no one would be allowed to increasing political temperature in the country, adding that the opposition leaders were making futile attempts to cover up their corruption. “Who should be held accountable for the last 10 years’ pathetic performance," asked the minister. He said the opposition parties were in distress over announcement of constitution of a commission to probe rising debts.

Samsam Bukhari said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not back out of his promise of eradicating corruption. No one could save the PML-N and PPP corrupt politicians. People know why Maulana Fazlur Rehman is performing the so-called noble deed, he added.

The information minister said that opposition parties were only fighting a political war to save their looted money. He said that those raising hue and cry should account for Rs24,000 billion foreign loans. The previous governments are responsible for plunging the country into deep crises, he added. The minister said the PTI government would take every step to ensure economic stability in the country and bring about progress and prosperity across the country.