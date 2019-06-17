Trees for the future

There is growing global consensus that climate change is the greatest threat to humankind and is likely to have profound consequences for socio-economic sectors such as health, food production, energy consumption and security and natural resource management. The harmful impacts of global warming are already manifesting themselves around the world in the form of extreme weather events like storms, tornadoes, floods and droughts.

Whether you plant trees around your home and property, in your community, or in our national forests, they will help fight climate change. Through the natural process of photosynthesis, trees absorb CO2 and other pollutant particulates, then store the carbon and emit pure oxygen. We need to work towards solving this problem and planting trees is one such solution.

Kashif Hussain

Karachi