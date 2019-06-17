Painful defeat

Before every cricket match between Pakistan and India, almost everyone in the country becomes an expert on cricket. TV channels show young boys and old men (who have never played cricket), as well as girls and women of all ages, giving their views on Pakistan’s superiority over India and all of them proclaiming that Pakistan would win. After the match, they forget their predictions and blame the players for losing.

One of them (Ms Firdous Ashiq Awan, advisor to PM Imran Khan) said that the team would have won if Hasan Ali had not been selected. I request the learned prime minister to immediately make her the minister of sports and ask the PCB and the team management to take her advice before they play in future matches.

Shakir Lakhani

Karachi

*****

Pakistan continue their tradition of losing to India in the Cricket World Cup as they faced a humiliated defeat by 89 runs on Sunday. This was one of the worst performances by the Green Shirts in recent times.

Before the tournament, cricket analysts and fans were hoping that Pakistan would at least reach the final of the tournament due to its recent form. But the national team’s performance has been dull. Pakistani fans were hoping that the Pakistan side’s catch-dropping fielding days were over but the national team is apparently back to its old habits.

Sadia Jamil

Karachi