Import of 34 bulletproof vehicles

NAB okays probe against Nawaz, Abbasi

By Asim Yasin

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved converting inquiry against former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi into investigation on the misuse of import of 34 bulletproof vehicles ahead of Summit of South Asia Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) Summit in 2016 and LNG import scam.

The Executive Board meeting of the NAB also given go ahead for turning the inquiry against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in LNG terminal scam into investigation and other

accused in the investigations included the ex-secretary Ministry of Petroleum and other senior officials of the Petroleum Division.

The Executive Board in its meeting, presided over by its Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, approved the filing of three references and 6 investigations and 6 inquiries. In the investigations on the import of 34 bulletproof vehicles for Saarc summit and misuse of these vehicles, the investigations against the senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and senior officials of the Ministry of Interior for issuing the NoC for the import of vehicles were also approved. The NAB alleged that the previous government purchased 34 bulletproof vehicles ahead of Saarc conference and, these vehicles were being used by Sharif family.

It is to be mentioned here that the NAB investigating team has also inquired former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the misuse of import of 34 vehicles for Saarc summit at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

The NAB’s Executive Board also approved holding of investigation against the former Sindh minister Jam Khan Shoro in assets beyond means case. Besides this the Executive Board also approved the inquiry against ex-minister Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and other officials of the Ministry Railways and also officials of Railways of Sukkur Division allegedly for misappropriation in Railways.

The Executive Board authorised filing reference against Chief Executive Officer NTDC Tariq Qazi as he was accused of illegally investing Rs200 million in Trust Investment Bank, inflicting Rs165.86 million losses to the national exchequer.

The NAB’s Executive Board authorised filing of another reference against former chief executive officer , Iesco Javed Pervaiz, and others for investing Rs120 million in Trust Investment Bank which inflicted Rs120 million losses to national kitty.

The Executive Board authorised filing of another reference against former vice chancellor, Punjab University Dr Mujahid Kamran, and others on illegally recruiting 454 persons in contrary to rules and regulations and giving scholarships to his favourites which caused heavy losses to national exchequer.

The Executive Board also authorised to conduct six investigations including against officers of foreign, interior ministries, former prime minister, former minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources, relevant secretary, management of Sui Southern Gas company, Interstate Gas System, M/s Eliengy Terminal Pakistan Limited and others, former minister for Local Bodies, Sindh government Jam Khan Shoro , Officers of Revenue Department, Sindh and others, officers of Balochistan Integrated Water Resource Management and Development Project, Revenue Department , Tehsil Fort Abad.

The NAB’s Executive Board closed the inquiries against the administration, and officials of Punjab Infrastructure Company, Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation and officials of the Ministry of Industries and Production, officials of Sahiwal Capital Market management Company. The officials of the PIAC, officials of Ministry of National Food Security, officials of Provincial Food department, officials of the Customs and DIG Larkana Sain Rakhio Merani on the basis of insufficient evidence.

The Executive Board referred the inquiries against ex-administrator and administration of KDA Cooperative Housing Society or the further departmental action to Provincial Department of Revenue of Sindh.

The NAB Executive Board also referred the cases against officials of the NHA for further legal action, the matter of officials of MTI Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar, officials of the Mardan Medical Complex and officials of the Department of Irrigation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the further action to the chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The NAB spokesman said the NAB has set year-long policy of informing the people about the details of cases approved by Executive Board meeting of the NAB as it does not aim at hurting anyone. The inquiries and investigations were being initiated on alleged allegations which are not final,” he said, adding that final decision to go ahead with a case is taken after obtaining point of view of complainant and the accused persons as per law.

NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal, while addressing the Executive Board meeting of the NAB, reiterated the Bureau's commitment to eradicate corruption from the society and take the mega corruption cases to their logical end. He said NAB has so far recovered Rs326 billion and deposited in the national kitty.

He said corruption was root cause of all ills and it was the collective responsibility of all Pakistanis to eliminate it. He directed all DG’s of NAB not to spare any corrupt, proclaimed offenders for concluding their cases as per law. “Eliminating corruption from the country is our national duty,” he said.