FPCCI body to address grievances

ISLAMABAD: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has constituted a high-level 17-member committee to help remove anomalies and address the genuine grievances of the traders in the federal budget, a statement said on Monday.

FPCCI President Daroo Khan Achakzai announced that United Business Group Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik would head the committee and all leading trade leaders across the country had been given representation in the committee, it added.

Malik asked all chambers, affiliated trade associations and trade bodies across the country to send their grievances immediately within three days direct to him or the Federation House or respective provincial offices for timely consideration.

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Chairman Finance Committee of the National Assembly Asad Omar and Punjab Governor Muhammad Sarwar Chaudhary had fully assured him of taking concrete steps for boosting economic activities in the county by taking stakeholders into confidence, he said.