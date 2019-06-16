Zero cases pending with ACE, SHC told

KARACHI: There is zero pendency of cases with the Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), according to official figures submitted to the top court.

According to the ACE report submitted to the SHC on December 24, 2018 around 1,569 cases were pending with nine zones of the department. A division bench, headed by the Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh, hearing a constitutional petition of Khair Muhammad Jokhio and directed the ACE to submit the details of pending cases of last 18 years.

Jokhio approached the Sindh High Court over delay in inquiry in his case concerning a forgery in his property documents reportedly by the revenue department officials.

The divisional bench expressed displeasure over delay in inquiry and directed the ACE to inquire into the matter of Khair Muhammad Jokhio and submit details of all the pending cases. Following the court directions, the ACE submitted the details of 1,569 cases pending with all the nine zones. The court directed the ACE to take immediate measures to deal with the pending cases. On March 5, this year the ACE submitted the details of 87 pending cases and of 14 pending matters on March 20.

In its report submitted on May 22, 2019 the ACE told the court that all cases had been resolved and assured the court of initiating an inquiry into the matters of Mr. Jokhio. The court disposed of the petition.

Director Anti-Corruption Fayyaz Ahmed Abbasi told The News that the Sindh ACE officials were doing their best to eliminate corruption from the government departments.