Mon Jun 17, 2019
June 17, 2019

Dying of hunger

Newspost

 
June 17, 2019

It is shocking to state that, despite the rising death toll in Tharparkar, the government is not taking any urgent measures to provide sufficient nutrients to the people of the area. A recent report shows that seven more children died in the Mithi civil hospital due to lack of nutrients and other ailments. The total number of children who have died in this month owing to malnutrition is 29, and the death toll from January till today has approached 356.

The current government had promised to provide shelter to families, but the people of the desert are still dying due to food scarcity.

Waheed Wahid

Turbat

