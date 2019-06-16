CJP approves 57 new model courts

KARACHI: Supreme Court Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has approved 57 new model courts to operate across the country, Geo News reported.

It was learnt that the 40 model courts will operate in Punjab, 16 in Sindh, and one will be in Balochistan. The model courts will start working from June 24. For the training of judges working at the new model courts, a workshop will be held at the Federal Judicial Academy on June 19 in Islamabad. The chief justice will address the training session to be held for the judges. In May, for the first time in country’s history, the Supreme Court began hearing cases through video link. Initially, the e-court system was available at SC’s Islamabad and Karachi Registry. Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that the e-court system would be instrumental in dispensing swift justice at low cost.