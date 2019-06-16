Faith healer held for stabbing man to death

The District Malir police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a suspect shortly after he murdered a man in the outskirts of Karachi.

The suspect was identified as Tanvir who claimed to be a faith healer, police officials said, adding that he had stabbed a man, Yasin, to death. District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur said the police had also found the knife used in the incident which was sent to the forensic division for matching the suspect’s fingerprints.

The officer said the police had registered a case against the suspect on behalf of a relative of the victim. Another suspect, Miskeen Shah, had also been nominated in the FIR, the SSP added.

He said Shah was a spiritual guide who fled to Punjab and efforts were under way to arrest him. The arrested suspect allegedly confessed to the crime stating that he killed the victim after an exchange of hot words when the victim refused to give him a spiritual prescription. A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

Two suspects arrested

The Quaidabad police on Sunday arrested a wanted suspect, Hayat, who was allegedly involved in various cases of narcotics and street crimes. The police also arrested another suspect, Faisal, who was said to be involved in street crime.

Their arrests were made during separate raids in Sherpao Colony and Daud Challi areas. The Malir SSP said the police seized three kilogrammes of fine quality hashish and weapons from their possession. The police also impounded Hayat’s car, through which the suspect allegedly supplied drugs to various parts of the city.

The SSP said eight cases were registered against Hayat. He added that Faisal had also confessed to his involvement in various cases of street crime in Quaidabad and its surroundings areas.