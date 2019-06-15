close
Sun Jun 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 16, 2019

Ammunition depot explodes in Damascus

World

AFP
June 16, 2019

DAMASCUS: An ammunition depot in Damascus exploded Saturday, state media reported, prompting a blast heard by an AFP journalist in the Syrian capital.

"An ammunition depot for the Syrian army in western Damascus exploded after a fire in nearby fields started spreading," state news agency SANA said, citing a military source. The ammunition depot was located in a military zone in Mashrou Dummar, a western suburb, SANA reported.

The explosion wounded eight pro-government fighters, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World