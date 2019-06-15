Ammunition depot explodes in Damascus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DAMASCUS: An ammunition depot in Damascus exploded Saturday, state media reported, prompting a blast heard by an AFP journalist in the Syrian capital.
"An ammunition depot for the Syrian army in western Damascus exploded after a fire in nearby fields started spreading," state news agency SANA said, citing a military source. The ammunition depot was located in a military zone in Mashrou Dummar, a western suburb, SANA reported.
The explosion wounded eight pro-government fighters, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.
