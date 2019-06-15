Kohli plays down hype over Amir duel

MANCHESTER: Cricket fans are eagerly anticipating a battle within a battle as Pakistan take on India in a mouth-watering World Cup clash here at Old Trafford on Sunday.

So will Mohammad Amir scalp Virat Kohli like he did in the Champions Trophy two years ago? Or will the Indian captain succeed in avenging that embarrassing 180-run defeat?

When asked about it, Kohli made it clear that he won’t add any fuel to fire. “I won’t give an answer to give you TRPs,” Kohli responded when asked about his view on a possible duel against Amir.

“Honestly speaking, I give respect to skills of bowlers but to say that I have contest with any particular bowler won’t be true. To me personally it’s a white ball or a red ball coming at me and I have to play it on merit,” commented Kohli.

“The idea is to remain focused against any bowler be it Amir or a part-time bowler. You play a bad shot and you are out.