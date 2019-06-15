Police, community gap must be bridged: IGP

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan inaugurated 17th consecutive children summer school camp 2019 at Police line Headquarters. This was participated by DIG (Headquarter), DIG (operations) and other senior police officers. Ex IGP Muhib Asad was guest of honour.

This summer school camp was started in 2002 and being held every year being a success story. Over 550 children participating in this summer school camp this year.

IGP while delivering his speech affirmed his support for this memorable event he maintained that this summer school camp is an amalgamation of learning sports activities including horse riding, swimming, gymnastic, archery, music learning, English language, bike riding, so on and so forth. The IGP stressed upon the parents to get involved their children sports and healthy activities instead of mobile usage.

Pakistan police rendered innumerable sacrifices in the line of duty. Over 8000 police officers sacrifice their lives for the sake of their countries. Islamabad police was honoured by (ICC) Islamabad chamber of commerce for their excellent duties during the holy month of Ramadan. Islamabad police performed their duties right from ‘sehri’ up to the conclusion of ‘taraveeh’.

They protected lives and properties while performing duties in market areas, mosques, and over 3500 people attended worship on Eidul Fitr. The ICT police could not celebrate Eid with their loved one rather busy in performance of their duties. This event which covers whole month would be conducted as a success story in befitting manners.