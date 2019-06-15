close
Sun Jun 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2019

PHF mulling to change format of National Hockey Championship

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2019

KARACHI: In order to make the 65th National Hockey Championship more competitive, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is considering to change its format.

The championship will start after the Cricket World Cup, which is underway in England and Wales.

“Ranking and point system will be introduced this year in all major domestic competitions including National Hockey Championship,” said PHF Secretary General Asif Bajwa while talking to ’The News’ on Saturday.

“The details in this regard will be unveiled prior to the event,” he added.

The former Olympian said that the schedule of the championship would be announced after the Cricket World Cup. “It will probably be held in July-August in Karachi at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium.”

Asif said that it was imperative to ring the changes to make the game more competitive. “We hope to find young, talented players in the national championship,” he said.

He said that the federation was making efforts to ensure Pakistan’s participation in international events. “We cannot improve until we take part in international competitions. Qualifying for Tokyo Olympics is the next mission and we will do everything we can to make it happen,” he added.

The secretary said that the national selection committee, and senior and junior teams would be finalised after the National Hockey Championship.

