Siblings arrested in connection with blind murder case

The mystery behind the discovery of burnt pieces of a body from a garbage dump in the New Karachi area was reportedly solved on Saturday after the police arrested a woman and her brother in connection with the murder.

The burnt pieces of a man’s body was found from a garbage dump in New Karachi on Friday. The body was shifted to Edhi morgue for want of identification after medico-legal formalities were completed at Abbassi Shaheed Hospital.

According to Bilal Colony SHO Kamal Naseem, the victim had been missing since June 2, however, the family registered a complaint two days later on June 4.

“The victim’s family was also inquiring into his disappearance and they suspected the involvement of the arrested suspects. The family had also met them and inquired about the victim,” the officer explained.

“The police conducted a raid in Sector 5-J in the Bilal Colony area of New Karachi and arrested a woman and her brother while her husband managed to escape and the police are looking for him.”

The SHO explained that the deceased man had been identified as Haq Nawaz, alias Sharif, 45, who was a businessman by profession and lived in Sector 5-E in the New Karachi area. The officer claimed that the arrested suspects had admitted to have killed the victim. “The deceased man had intimate relations with the woman and her husband was also happy with that as the victim had been financially supporting them,” the officer said.

“The mishap occurred when the woman’s brother found the deceased in his sister’s room,” the SHO said, adding that after it the victim and the brother had a fight during which the brother hit the victim’s head with an iron rod, which either caused his death or made him unconscious.

According to the SHO, soon after the fight, the woman’s husband returned home and came to know about the incident. Later, they later made a plan to hide his body.

“They put sleeping pills in his mouth and cut his body into pieces before dumping it into a garbage dump and set it on fire,” the SHO explained, adding that a case was registered and further investigations were under way.