Zain to lead Pakistan MPs team

ISLAMABAD: Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, advisor to the prime minister, will lead Pakistan Parliamentary cricket team that will take part in the Inter-Parliamentary Cricket World Cup (IPCWC) starting in London from July 8-15.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser are also honorary members of the team.

Team: Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi (captain) (Parliamentary secretary), Ali Nawaz Awan (advisor to PM), Ali Amin Khan, Shehryar Afridi, Qasim Suri (deputy speaker), Shah Farman (Governor KP), Ali Zahid (voice-captain), Ameer Sultan (wicketkeeper), Murtaza Mahmood, Mustafa Mahmood, Imran Khattak, Sadaqat Abbasi, Naveed Dero, Mujahid Ali, Ataullah Khan, Shahid Khattak, Agha Shahzaib Durrani, Syed Ali Haider Gillani, Mohammad Bakhsh, Mobeen Khilji, Abbas Jaffri, Ahmed Kundi.

Officials: Ayaz Akbar (team coach), Shaharyar Khan (manager), Mazhar Ali and Abrar Haider (team assistants).