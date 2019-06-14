close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2019

Cricketers mourn death of Chishti

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Rehan Chishti, Islamabad Regional Cricket Association Secretary, died on Friday due to serious burn injuries he suffered during the blast (due to gas leakage) that rocked houses at G 9/3, a few days back.

Rehan Chishti along with wife sustained burn injuries but could not survive. Doctors are making efforts to cure his wife who also received multiple serious burns.

Rehan Chishti’s Namaz-e-Janaza was later held at Masjid Farooq-e-Azam, Street 73, G-9/3 Islamabad and was buried at H-11 Graveyard.

Islamabad cricket fraternity mourns the death of an ardent lover of the game who had over four decades of association with the game in one way of the other.

“His death indeed has saddened Islamabad cricket fraternity, Rehan Chishti’s love and service for cricket will be remembered for ever,” Islamabad Regional Cricket Association President Shakil Shaikh said.

