Gang involved in fake recruitments busted

PESHAWAR: The FIA has busted a gang involved in fake recruitment through forged letterheads of the Prime Minister's House, a source said on Friday. The source said that the FIA Anti-Corruption Wing KP arrested four members of the gang, including the ringleader Nadeem from Noshero Feroz. Three other members of the gang hailed from Peshawar. “The group was also involved in fake admissions at private universities," said the source.