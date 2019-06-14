close
Sat Jun 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2019

Gang involved in fake recruitments busted

National

PESHAWAR: The FIA has busted a gang involved in fake recruitment through forged letterheads of the Prime Minister's House, a source said on Friday. The source said that the FIA Anti-Corruption Wing KP arrested four members of the gang, including the ringleader Nadeem from Noshero Feroz. Three other members of the gang hailed from Peshawar. “The group was also involved in fake admissions at private universities," said the source.

