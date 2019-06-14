Ziauddin Hospital observes World Blood Donor Day

Dr Ziauddin Hospital organised a blood donation drive themed “Safe blood for all” to raise awareness of the universal need for safe blood in the delivery of health care on World Blood Donor Day.

The objective of blood donation drive is to create awareness in general population regarding blood donation and its importance for saving human lives, according to a press release issued on Friday.

On this occasion, Prof Dr Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui, vice chancellor Ziauddin University said that good health is a basic human right and it is the responsibility of healthy humans to help those who do not have access to healthy life.

“Having access to safe blood is essential for universal health coverage also. It is a key component of effective health systems. There are many needy people in the world who need safe blood for their survival. All those who think they can donate safe blood should consider blood donation at least once in a year.”

Dr Adnan M. Zuaberi, general manager Laboratories, Dr Ziauddin Hospital, said that globally voluntary blood donation was a major portion of blood products, but unfortunately in Pakistan the voluntary blood donation was negligible, so to emerge as a responsible nation the culture of voluntary blood donation had to be improved.

“Dr Ziauddin Hospital considers its social responsibility to conduct a blood donation drive from voluntary healthy individuals,” he added. On World Blood Donor Day, a large number of students and employees from Ziauddin Group donated blood in order to help those in need of safe blood.

Collected blood products can be given to any patient who is brought to emergency with trauma, patients with low haemoglobin (anaemia), patients with bleeding disorders, i.e. hemophilia and dengue and patient with hemoglobinopathies (thalassemia).