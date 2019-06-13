No survivors in Indian mily plane crash

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said there were no survivors from a military plane crash last week in a remote mountainous region close to China. The Soviet-built AN-32 plane, carrying eight crew and five passengers, disappeared from radars on June 3 in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, prompting a week-long search by the Indian Air Force (IAF). “Eight members of the rescue team have reached the crash site today (Thursday) morning,” the IAF said on Twitter. “IAF is sad to inform that there are no survivors.”