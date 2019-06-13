close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
AFP
June 14, 2019

Tsitsipas loses first match on grass

AFP
June 14, 2019

ROSMALEN, Netherlands: Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a shock defeat in his first grass-court match of the season with a second-round loss to Chilean Nicolas Jarry in Hertogenbosch on Thursday.The 20-year-old top seed, playing for the first time since a dramatic fourth-round French Open exit against Stan Wawrinka, was beaten 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 by the world number 60.Jarry will next face either Kazakh Mikhail Kuskushkin or France’s Richard Gasquet in the quarter-finals after his victory over world number six Tsitsipas.

