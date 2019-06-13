close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 14, 2019

PHF committee to probe KHA affairs tomorrow

Top Story

KARACHI: To probe the affairs of Karachi Hockey Association, a meeting of the inquiry committee constituted by PHF will be held on Saturday (tomorrow) at PHF camp office, Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium. The committee will decide the legality of the Karachi body's office bearers. The committee comprises Lt Col (Retd) Asif Naz Khokhar (Convener), Amjad Pervaiz Satti, Ajmal Khan Lodhi, and Danish Kaleem.

