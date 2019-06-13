Zardari taken to hospital for check-up

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday took former president and PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) for checkup.

Zardari was taken to the hospital on the advice of the NAB Medical Board. Doctors at the RIC examined the ex-president after which he was shifted back to the NAB Rawalpindi. Major General (R) Dr. Azhar Kayani supervised the medical examination. According to sources, Zardari underwent CT angiography. Sources said though there was a little problem in his veins, it would be cured through medicines.

A NAB statement said Zardari was being taking care of by the NAB and two medical boards, comprising doctors from the PIMS and Polyclinic, had been constituted.

It said the medical boards were examining Zardari on a daily basis and that he was in good health. It said the visit was for routine medical checkup on the advice of medical boards. “The media is requested to kindly avoid speculations,” the NAB’s official statement stated.

Meanwhile, in an official announcement, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said the NAB Medical Board had suggested a few medicals tests of President Asif Ali Zardari and a NAB team had taken him to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology.

PPP leaders Farhatullah Babar, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Syed Khursheed Shah also went to the RIC but they were not allowed to meet Zardari. The PPP workers also gathered outside the hospital and raised slogans in support of Zardari.

NATIONAL KHI

Brexit supporter Boris Johnson far ahead in contest to replace British PM

By News report

LONDON: Boris Johnson, who has pledged to deliver Brexit on Oct 31, surged closer UK prime ministership on Thursday, winning by far the most support from Conservative lawmakers in the first round of the contest to replace Prime Minister Theresa May.

Three years since voting 52%-48% to leave the European Union, the United Kingdom is heading toward a possible crisis over Brexit as most of the candidates vying to succeed May are prepared to leave on Oct 31 without a deal, an international wire service reported.

While parliament has indicated it will try to stop a no-deal Brexit, which investors warn would hurt financial markets and the world economy, some of those running say it may be the only way for Britain to leave the bloc without further delay.

Johnson, the face of the official campaign to leave the European Union in the 2016 referendum, won the support of 114 Conservative lawmakers in the first round of the contest to replace May. A total of 313 lawmakers voted.

His closest rivals were: Jeremy Hunt, the foreign minister, who won 43 votes; Michael Gove, environment minister, with 37 votes and Dominic Raab, former Brexit minister, on 27 votes. Sajid Javid, interior minister, came fifth with 23 votes. Matt Hancock won 20 votes and Rory Stewart 19. Three were knocked out: former leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom, Mark Harper and Esther McVey.