Woman shot d.ead

FAISALABAD: A married woman was shot dead in a clash on Thursday. Reportedly, wives of Muhammad Asif and Manzoor Ahmad exchanged harsh words. Later, relatives of the women came and exchanged firing, leaving Shahnaz Bibi of Ahmadpur dead on the spot. Ahmadabad police have registered a murder case.

FESTIVAL CONCLUDES: A two-day martial art sports festival concluded at Sports complex Kaleem Shaheed Park here Thursday.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Mian Khyal Ahmed Kastro was the chief guest. The sports event was held under the aegis of the divisional and district sports department. More than 300 players participated in the competitions of judo karate, taekwondo, wushu, boxing and kick boxing held during sports festival.