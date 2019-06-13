Tajik envoy for steps to bolster economic ties with Pakistan

PESHAWAR: Ambassador of Tajikistan Nasredin Ismatullo on Thursday underscored the need for steps for bolstering bilateral economic relations with Pakistan.

Speaking at a meeting with the members and representatives of the business community at the Chamber House, Nasredin said Pakistan and Tajikistan should enhance mutual economic relations and the two countries should remove the impediments in this regard.

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Faiz Muhammad Faizi, senior vice-president Saad Khan Zahid, vice-president Haris Mufti, first secretary Embassy of Tajikistan, Buriev Bahodur, honourary consul general in Peshawar, Said Mehmood, members of the executive body of the chamber, businessmen, exporters and traders were among those attended the meeting.

Faiz Muhammad Faizi, while speaking on the occasion, pointed out bottlenecks and barriers impeding trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan. He said that measures including free trade agreements, the formation of a joint chamber of commerce and trade delegation exchanges along with transit route facility to further cement bilateral economic and trade relations.

The SCCI chief further said Peshawar was a gateway to Central Asian Republics (CARs) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had huge potential for investment in honey, pharmaceutical, marble, hydropower generation, match, gems and jewellery, oil, ghee, chemical, mineral as well as other important sectors. Faizi called upon the Tajikistan companies to invest in these potential sectors in the province. He said that trade volume between Pakistan and Tajikistan stood around $62 million, which could further be boosted by removing hurdles.

Nasredin Ismatullo, while responding to the assertions of the SCCI chief, he assured that they would take all possible measures to facilitate business community at every extent. He said CASA-1000 is a mega power generation project that would meet the growing energy shortage of Pakistan. The diplomat acknowledged the Peshawar geopolitical position, especially significance in CASA-1000 project. He said that the security situation was improving in neighbouring Afghanistan which has positive sign to enlarge trilateral trade relations.

Also, it would address the issue, being faced by exporters, businessmen and traders, he added and pointed out that political conditions were the main hurdle to address all the issues impeding the mutual trade and commerce relationship between Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

Tajik envoy also touched upon the joint economic commission between Pakistan and Tajikistan that is going to meet in August to frame modalities for re-addressal of the issues including the reasons for declining mutual trade and economic relations between the brotherly Islamic countries.

He also informed that four joint working group on energy, agriculture, health had also been constituted between Tajikistan and Pakistan.

On the occasion, SCCI SVP Engr Saad Khan Zahid, Vice president Haris Mufti and Chairman APCEA Mazoor Elahi and members of honey beekeepers were also addressed.