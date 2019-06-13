‘Anantnag attack natural reaction to oppression’

Islamabad : Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) has said that stopping independent Human Rights organisations like Amnesty International from voicing opposition to atrocities committed by Indian security forces and putting in place a ‘Strong State Doctrine’ by Modi Government to use brute force and kill as many Kashmiris as possible, has no merit. It would not succeed to suppress the voices of dissent and elements of resistance in Kashmir, says a press release.

JKCHR President Dr. Nazir Gilani has said that the killing of five CRPF men during an attack carried out by Kashmiri militants in the main town of Anantnag, confirms that these security forces have left no choice for the common citizen but to fight the oppression at any cost. JKCHR President has condemned the decision of the Srinagar administration to deny Amnesty International to launch their report on draconian laws introduced for the past forty-five years to humble and control the people of Kashmir.

The statement has said that it is a matter of serious concern that Indian security forces stroll on the streets of Kashmir and invade the civilian areas, as colonial forces. The free hand given to these security forces in committing atrocities on Muslims of Kashmir, has no future but would attract a continued engagement with Kashmiri youth. JKCHR does not subscribe to any loss of life, but does support the right of the Kashmiri youth to act in self-defence.

Dr. Nazir Gilani said that Indian security forces have violated all the seven restraints placed on them and have left no choice for the youth but to engage them as in Anantnag.