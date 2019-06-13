Moot discusses securities fraud

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Thursday organised a workshop on securities and commodities fraud in collaboration with US Department of Justice.

A statement said Brian R. Havey, a career federal prosecutor with the US Department of Justice, keynoted the session.

Harvey, having over 20 years of experience of investigating white collar and complex financial crimes, extensively covered various types of fraud such as insider trading, Ponzi schemes, and market manipulation, the statement said.

The seminar, which was attended by prosecutors and investigators working with the regulator, discussed developments in the Pakistani market and exchanged views on different strategies for combating frauds.

The statement quoted Farrukh Sabzwari, chairman SECP, as saying, “The commission attaches great importance to the capacity building of its officers to combat financial crimes in Pakistan and to ensure transparency in capital market”.