Plea deal for Israel PM’s wife in delivery meals case

JERUSALEM: Israeli prosecutors confirmed Wednesday a plea bargain has been reached with the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over accusations she used state funds to fraudulently pay for hundreds of meals.

Under the deal in the case that has received intense media coverage, Sara Netanyahu would plead guilty to a lesser charge of exploiting the mistake of another person as well as pay a fine and compensation. A statement from Israeli prosecutors said Netanyahu would be fined 10,000 shekels ($2,800, 2,500 euros) and have to reimburse the state another 45,000 shekels. The agreement must be approved by the court, with a June 16 hearing set. Unconfirmed reports of the deal had emerged in late May. As part of the deal, Netanyahu admitted she illegally ordered meals at a cost of some 175,000 shekels, the statement said. Netanyahu was initially charged in June 2018 with fraud and breach of trust for allegedly misusing state funds to pay for catered meals costing $100,000 by falsely declaring there were no cooks available at the prime minister´s official residence.