Bajwa, AHF chief executive discuss ways to boost Pakistan hockey

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary general Asif Bajwa met Chief Executive of Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Tayyab Ikram at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday.

The meeting was productive and positive, PHF said in a press release. The agenda of the meeting was to discuss ways to get Pakistan hockey back on track. Tayyab said: “Pakistan is a major stakeholder in the world of hockey. It is important for Pakistan to establish itself as an important force as it once was.”

Bajwa said: “The people of Pakistan deserve to see their players perform in front of them. It will also motivate the players. The AHF and the PHF will work together to bring hockey back to Pakistan. “With the help of the AHF, PHF would like to establish a High Performance Academy in Pakistan in the coming years. It would provide structured educational programmes. This would prove to be a great step forward in building infrastructure and taking hockey onward.

“A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) would be developed and signed by the two parties. It would help set a path and define necessary steps to achieve the goal, which is to help grow and develop hockey in Pakistan,” Bajwa added.