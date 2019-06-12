Nation stands united to foil all conspiracies against Pakistan: moot

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a series of seminars on Wednesday reiterated that the whole nation is united to safeguard the integrity, sovereignty and stability of the motherland and that no effort will be spared to rid it of the menaces of terrorism and extremism and thwart the nefarious designs of the enemies.

The first event in connection with the Shaheed-e-Pakistan Conference organised to pay tributes to late Dr Sarfraz Naeemi for his services towards Islam and the nation was held at Darul Uloom Jamia Naeemia at Garhi Shahu, Lahore. Another event of the series was held at Lahore Press Club, organised by the Mutahidda Jamiat Ahle Hadith.

The third event of the series organised by the Sufi Aman Forum Pakistan was held at the National Press Club, Islamabad. Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Member Pir Ali Raza Bukhari chaired the session while Senator Dr Asif Kirmani was the chief guest on the occasion. Another event was organsied by the Markazi Ulema Council at Bait-e-Qasmi in Faisalabad.

A large number of ulema belonging to all schools of thought, political and religious leaders, caretakers of Sufi shrines, madaris students and civil society activists participated in the events. The participants paid tributes to the security forces officials, policemen, political and religious personalities and civilians who laid their lives for the security of their motherland.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Dr Asif Kirmnani said the sacrifices of the martyrs won’t be let go waste and that the war against terrorism will continue until complete peace is restored in the country.

Pir Ali Raza Bukhari said the whole nation is united and stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its security forces in the war against terrorism.Dargah Choora Sharif Sajjadah Nasheen Pir Saadat Ali Shah said the cowardly acts of terrorist elements cannot shake the resolve of the nation as well as the security forces. He said the whole nation is with the families of the victims of terrorism.

A Paigham-e-Pakistan Resolution was also passed at these events which maintained that all armed confrontations with state institutions, security forces and law enforcement agencies fall under the category of high treason which is forbidden in Islam and is an open violation of the teachings of Holy Prophet (Peace be Upon Him). It read that promoting sectarian hatred and conflicts and forcing one’s ideology on others is a national crime, and that using religion for personal ulterior motives is against the teachings of Holy Quran as well as Sunnah.

The resolution stressed that all citizens living in Pakistan are bound to follow the law and the Constitution of the land, and that all minorities living in Pakistan are completely free to practice their religious beliefs and celebrate their religious festivals. The resolution condemned Indian brutalities in the occupied valley of Kashmir .

The resolution paid tributes to late Dr Sarfarz Naeemi for his services towards Islam and Pakistan. It also paid tributes to Lt Col Rashid Karim Baig, Capt Arifullah and Havaldar Zaheer, who were recently martyred in Waziristan, for sacrificing their lives for the sake of the motherland.