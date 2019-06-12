Mepco takes action against employees over fake readings

MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Wednesday forced two employees to retire and reverted four others on charges of submitting fake readings of electricity meters of agriculture tube wells.

Mepco Vehari circle Superintendent Engineer Rais Abdul Ahad took departmental action against eight employees on committing negligence from duty and ordered forced retirement of two employees and reverted four others on sending additional electricity units in monthly bills of

farmers.

The Mepco forced Mailsi II sub-division line superintendent Zulfiqar Ali and meter supervisor II Rashid Ahmed to get retirement. Both the employees were involved in taking fake pictures of electricity meters and submitting bogus reading of agriculture tube wells.

The Mepco authorities reverted Mailsi second sub-division LS I Naeem Akhtar for one year, Mailsi sub-division LS II Mukhtar Hussein for two years, Mailsi sub-division II LS-I Hafeezur Rehman for one year and sub-division acting meter inspector Fiyyiaz Ahmed for one year.

The Mepco halted one-year annual increment of Mailsi sub-division LS-II Sardraz Ahmed. Vehari Faisal Town sub-division LS-I Tariq Jamil was fined Rs 1500 over burning of a transformer.