Rs516.126m for schemes of Information Div

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has allocated an amount of Rs516.126 million for different on-going and new schemes of the Information and Broadcasting Division under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20.

According to PSDP 2019-20 documents, in new schemes, the government has allocated an amount of Rs84.480 million for state run TV Terrestrial Digitalisation of DTMB through grant in aid, Rs60.000 million allocated for replacement of Medium Wave Transmitter at Mirpur, Rs16.576 million for upgradation of film projection, light and sound system installed at PNCA Auditorium and an amount of Rs15. 000 million allocated for uplift of Lok Virsa premises into a professional, gender friendly safe space.