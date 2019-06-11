Woman arrested for murder

LAHORE: Civil Lines investigation police has arrested a woman on charges of killing a man. The accused identified as Raheela Bibi was a lover of deceased Nasir. Police said Raheela had also illicit relations with Nasir’s cousin Waqar Bashir. The victim visited Raheela’s place in Chakwal on the request of his cousin Waqar where Raheela served him with spiked food and killed him with an iron rode when he went unconscious.

trailer crushes man: A 35-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding trailer in Manawan police limits.

The deceased was identified as Aqeel. He was standing at a bus stop when a speeding trailer ran over him. As a result, he received multiple injuries and died on the spot. Police handed over the body to the bereaved family after completing legal formalities. Police have initiated legal action against the accused driver.

transferred: Punjab IG police Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of 11 police officers.

Muzaffargarh DSP Organised Crime Rehanur-Rasool has been posted as ADIG DG Khan, ADIG DG Khan Farooq Ahmad Khan as DSP Legal DG Khan, DSP Saleem Haider Shah as DSP Organized Crime Sheikhupura, DSP Muhammad Afsar as DSP Organized Crime -II Rawalpindi, DSP Ejaz Hussain as DSP Security VVIP-II Rawalpindi, DSP Ghazanfar Abbas as SDPO Mian Channu, DSP Razakar Hussain Shah as DSP Security Governor House and DSP Security Governor House Naeem Aziz as SDPO Sadar, Toba Tek Singh.

Lahore Cantt City Traffic Police DSP Nadeem has been directed to report to Central Police Office, with immediate effect. The services of DSP Mohammad Ashraf have been placed at the disposal of Additional IGP Special Branch and DSP Mansoor Naji at the disposal of DIG Traffic Punjab.

arrested: Iqbal Town division police have arrested as many as 59 criminals and recovered two pistols, one gun, bullets, more than one kilogram of Charas and 274 litres of liquor.

Police recovered thousands of rupees from gamblers. Police also arrested 32 criminals for violating the one wheeling, aerial firing, loudspeaker, rental and kite flying acts.

Town Hall, 1,425 at facilitation centre Gulberg, 422 at Iqbal Town, 158 at Hall Road whereas 112 applications were submitted at facilitation centre of Arfa Karim Tower.

Citizens are being provided with the services of certification of character, verification, legislation and attestation of employees under one roof at these Khidmat centres.

Khidmat centre: Lahore police is providing welfare oriented services to citizens and curbing the criminal activities. On the directions of DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan citizens are being provided with the facilities of character and verification certificates. Character certificate branch of Lahore police has issued as many as 2,875 character certificate and 402 verification certificates during the month of May.

Rescue: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 923 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents 20 people died, whereas 1,127 were injured. Out of the injured, 684 with serious injuries were shifted to hospitals while 443 with minor injuries were provided with the first aid on the spot by rescue teams.

The data issued by rescue showed 409 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 162 pedestrians and 556 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The statistics showed 245 road accidents were reported in Lahore, 109 in Faisalabad and 61 in Multan.