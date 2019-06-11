Budget draws mixed reaction

LAHORE: The general public has criticised the federal budget 2019-20 for carrying no genuine relief to the masses to help them meet the challenges of inflation.

The budget presented by the federal government was declared gimmick of statistics by the people as they expressed dismay as no relief or incentive was announced for the common people, said Adam Paul.

According to Adam Paul, the prices of daily used items will be increased. After this, the prices of gas, electricity will be increased. The budget is revitalising privatisation process. He said issuance of health cards was actually a step towards privatisation of hospitals. The government should provide free health facilities to all citizens rather than providing them health cards.

Minimum wages have been increased to Rs17,500 which is not a good sign, said Liaqat Ali. This shows the PTI government is not worker-friendly. Ghulam Fatima criticised and said that unfortunately the government had no plan to implement the minimum wages. She said the prices of daily usages had increased; a single family in single house cannot run the house in the minimum wage announced by the government. She rejected 10 percent increase in salaries and said the increase was less while expenses were high. Fatima said that nothing was discussed for the brick-kiln workers.

The PTI government has increased the stipend Rs5,000 to 5,500 under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), that was appreciated by the people. Adam Paul said it was the responsibility of the state to provide all basic facilities to its citizens. Poverty cannot be eliminated by providing Rs5,500 stipend. The government needed to take measures to end poverty from the country, the citizens said while talking to The News.

Ali Akbar said it was good to listen that the government would create new ministry for poverty eradication under “Ahsas” programme. He declared it a revolutionary step taken by the government. Nothing was announced in the budget for the creation of employment opportunities, criticised Muhammad Shahzad.