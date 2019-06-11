Plastic pain

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Plastic bags are non-biodegradable. Though plastic bags help us in carrying things, we should not ignore their side- effects such as environmental pollution etc. So, as responsible citizens, we should avoid using them and prefer other alternates like cloth bags etc.
The government should also impose a complete ban on their use and warn manufacturers.
Numan Bacha
Swabi
