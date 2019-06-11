close
June 12, 2019

Plastic pain

Newspost

 
June 12, 2019

Plastic bags are non-biodegradable. Though plastic bags help us in carrying things, we should not ignore their side- effects such as environmental pollution etc. So, as responsible citizens, we should avoid using them and prefer other alternates like cloth bags etc.

The government should also impose a complete ban on their use and warn manufacturers.

Numan Bacha

Swabi

