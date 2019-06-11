PSP chief stresses unity irrespective of ethnicity

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal said on Tuesday that Mohajirs had parted ways with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain on the basis of morals, and now was the time to console the community for their sufferings.

“I urge the authorities concerned to now seize the hostility towards Mohajirs. An end should be put to the discriminatory behaviour towards Mohajirs, such as the quota system, unemployment, not allocating budget, not being counted in the census and not providing authority to the local bodies,” Kamal told a news conference at the Pakistan House.

“Mohajirs must also ponder on the fact that they had chosen the wrong path, otherwise there was no apparent need for us to part ways, and staying in the MQM was relatively more beneficial for us in that case.”

The PSP chief said that today if they are asked for solutions, the culprits say they do not even hold the authority to manage the sewerage system.

“They are still chanting slogans that were used 35 years ago. There has been no change in the slogans and people, and not even in the agenda, but 35,000 young Mohajir sons have been martyred. We have been fighting against all other ethnic groups.”

He asked the community to turn back towards the educational system, saying that using the Mohajir card for the sake of politics was harmful for nobody else but Mohajirs themselves.

“Today, out of 204 UCs, Mohajirs only possess 130. I am not aiming for the next elections, but I am more concerned about the generations to come. One election is quite irrelevant today in Karachi. Nobody can achieve prominent majority on the basis of caste and ethnicity. It is in everybody’s favour to join hands.”

He said that the way youngsters of Balochistan are being handed flower bouquets instead of weapons, the same thing must happen with the youth of Karachi. “We came forward with our vision because Altaf Hussain uttering venom against our agencies does not communicate Mohajir sentiments.”