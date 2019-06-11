IFC partners with Serena Hotels

KARACHI: International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, is partnering with Serena Hotels Pakistan to help it become the country's first company to obtain the leading global assessment and business certification for gender equality —EDGE (Economic Dividends for Gender Equality), a statement said on Tuesday.

Currently, in Pakistan, only about one in four women work and just 7 percent of the country’s workforce is female.

The certification evaluates companies’ workplace gender equality performance against global and industry benchmarks, helping them become a gender equal environment to work in, invest in, and do business with. EDGE currently works with nearly 200 organizations in 50 countries and 23 industries.

Headquartered in Islamabad, Serena Hotels Pakistan, a recipient of “Employer of Choice for Gender Balance-2018” employs 12 percent women in a workforce of 1,900.