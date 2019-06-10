close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2019

Two labourers drown

National

PHOOLNAGAR: Two labourers drowned when they fell in a well of a factory here on Monday. Muhammad Irfan of Kot Radha Kishan and Ali Akbar of Arifwala were repairing an electric motor in the well when they fell deep into it and drowned. They had been working in the factory for the last 15 years. Sadr police are investigating.

