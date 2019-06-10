KP minister asks PPP not to use Sindh card

PESHAWAR: Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that Asif Ali Zardari has been arrested in fake accounts case and PPP should not use Sindh card.

“Bilawal Bhutto’s statement in this regard is condemnable because this case had been lodged by Nawaz Sharif against Asif Ali Zardari and Benazir Bhutto. PPP leaders should not use poor workers for own political goals. The nation now understands why the opposition was planning a movement against the PTI,” the minister said in a statement.

The provincial minister said the government did not have any role in the arrest of Asif Zardari, adding people who used to call each other thieves in the past would now meet in the jail. Maryam Nawaz should not worry because the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would pick and arrest all the thieves and corrupt people, he added.

“Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are responsible for the destruction of the country. Asfandyar should also not forget the ANP tenure in the province when they were selling jobs and tenders in the CM’s House and the province’s peace was destroyed,” the minister said.